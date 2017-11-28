Sehon Marshall Domestic Dispute Case Now a State Issue

The “domestic dispute” between Counselor for the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in New York, 43-year old Sehon Marshall and his wife Xandra, 36, is no longer a private matter but a state to state issue.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he spoke on Star FM, on Monday morning, where he outlined that there were two guiding principles under which his government would address the matter involving the couple who are both diplomats.

An article published on Friday 24th November 2017 in the New York Post, stated that NYPD officers were unable to arrest Marshall because of his diplomatic immunity after he reportedly “punched” his wife in the face leaving her with a bloody lip.

PM Gonsalves said his government takes a “strong position against domestic violence” and that the matter would be dealt with under procedural diplomacy.

The Prime Minister further explained that Marshall was summoned home immediately for consultation and that he and his wife were told not to report for work until further notice. According to PM Gonsalves his government is considering all legal options given the seriousness of the matter.

Dr. Gonsalves however noted that while there must be a firm position taken on the matter one must be understanding to the human feelings involved