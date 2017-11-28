SVG Teachers Union Demanding Government Pay Otto Sam

The membership of the SVG Teachers Union is demanding that the government “pays Otto Sam”.

Sam who is a former president of the union, was illegally transferred from his post as principal and assigned to the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) following a disagreement with the Ministry of Education. He was later fired purportedly for penning a letter to the press critical of NEMO.

The SVGTU took the government to court to contest the issues of his transfer and termination. Judgement was handed down in Sam’s favour on both issues. The court further ordered that Sam be compensated. To date, Sam has not received his judgement payment from the government.

According to the SVGTU, at a general meeting held at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School on Wednesday November 15th, 2017 the members present unanimously mandated the union’s executive to initiate all action necessary to bring public attention to the issue and to put pressure on the government to obey the court’s decision.

The union said the meeting further resolved in favour of a motion for a medical fund to be set up to assist members who have critical illnesses with their medical bills and to press the government to get the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) to remunerate teachers for assessing school based assessments (sbas).