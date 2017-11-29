Government introduces National Commission on Gender Based Violence here

The social issue of domestic violence particularly violence against women and girls is considered a serious concern here in SVG, and as part of efforts to effectively and efficiently address and if not eradicate this scourge, the government has put in place a National Commission on Gender Based Violence (NCGBV) to provide advice towards such an effort.

The commission, which was approved by cabinet last Wednesday November 22nd, along with the protocols and procedures for domestic violence documentation, is seen as a multi-sectoral approach in tackling domestic violence.

At a media conference on Monday, minister with responsibility for gender affairs Frederick Stephenson, officially recognized the members of the commission.

Minister Stephenson urged the commission to work together as their efforts must be unified if the commission is to work.

The gender affairs minister further stressed the need to have more perpetrators of domestic violence be brought to justice.