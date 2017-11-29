Qatar Expresses Strong Interest in SVG

The middle eastern country of Qatar has expressed strong interest in hotel investment in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

According to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves, who is fresh back from his trip to the middle eastern country, the mandate of his government is to create developmental opportunities in all sectors.

Minister Gonsalves said the Argyle International Airport which was opened in February 2017, dovetails within a number of tourism projects including hotel investment.

Gonsalves who is also Minister of Sustainable Development said that while Qatar has expressed interest in the hotel sector, they are particularly interested in larger accommodations that can lodge more than 250 persons.