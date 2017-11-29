Sir James Questions Method used to Appoint Diplomats

Former Prime Minister Sir James Mitchell on Boom FM on Monday morning said the domestic incident involving Counselor for the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, Sehon Marshall and his wife, who is also a diplomat brings into question the method used to appoint them.

Discussing the implications of the incident Sir James said where offences are committed there would be a history of it adding that Marshall’s appointment now will come under great scrutiny.

Sir James added that such incidents does not necessarily affect SVG’s diplomatic relation with New York, however it is a source of embarrassment.

Giving an example of a diplomatic incident in which he took a swift decision, Sir James said he would have recalled Marshall immediately adding that Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and his government will be judged for how long they take to make a concrete decision on the matter.