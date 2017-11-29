Stripping Sehon Marshall of Diplomatic Post Could Have Serious Consequences, According to PM Gonsalves

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said stripping Counselor for the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sehon Marshall of his diplomatic post, could have serious consequences.

Joining his son Camillo Gonsalves at a media conference on Tuesday at Cabinet Room, PM Gonsalves noted that diplomats have been “clothed” with certain privileges.

The Prime Minister noted that once these privileges are removed, “consequences” could follow, as the issue is now a “state to state matter”.

PM Gonsalves who is also minister of legal affairs, said while the matter is a serious one, waiving Marshall’s diplomatic immunity, could only fall under more heavy charges.

According to the Prime Minister, Marshall has not yet returned to the state as he has to first deal with certain personal matters.