SVG Exploring Possibility of Agricultural Trade with Qatar

This country is exploring the possibility of agricultural trade with the middle eastern country of Qatar.

Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, who recently returned from an official visit to the country, said at a media conference at Cabinet Room on Tuesday, that the head of importation of foods into Qatar, expressed strong interest in receiving agriculture produce from St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Gonsalves admitted that he had hesitation as to how these goods would be transported, but officials in that state assured him that it can be done.

Minister Gonsalves said because of a dispute with other arab nations, Qatar is seeking other means of getting food, and SVG could be a good agricultural provider.

The finance minister also announced that vincentians may soon be able to study in Qatar.

Gonsalves said although the details have not been finalized as to when and how many scholarships will be issued, there are numerous branches of British and American universities in the arab nation.