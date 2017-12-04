HIV/AIDS Discrimination Need to End

People living with HIV/AIDS must be allowed to exercise their rights and seek the medical assistance they need.

That’s according to the interim Chair of the “Caribbean Regional Neighborhood, of People living with HIV/AIDS” vincentian, Winfield Tannis-Abbott, in his message to commemorate World Aids Day.

Tannis-Abbott highlighted the existence of gaps in various health care sectors, which needed to be filled.

The HIV/AIDS activist added that it is of critical importance that all stakeholders ensure that persons living with HIV/AIDS are not denied access to the medical attention they need.

Tannis-Abbott also called on persons living with HIV/AIDS to exercise their rights not only to seek medical attention, but also to participate in creating policies, which can affect their lives.

World Aids Day was commemorated around the world on Friday December 1st.