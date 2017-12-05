AIA a Game Changer for Local Tourism Industry, According to CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority

With the opening of the Argyle International Airport earlier this year on February 14th, travelers to SVG now have greater options in getting to the country and according to the CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority Glen Beache, the commencement of operations at the AIA has been a game changer for the local tourism industry.

Speaking at the 2017 Tourism Authority Awards last Saturday, Beache pointed out that come December 14th 2017 the first international regularly scheduled flight from Air Canada Rouge will land at the AIA.

Beache noted that there is a process to organize flights coming out of the United States as well as the United Kingdom, which the authority is working on.

Minister of Tourism Cecil Mckie on the other hand highlighted that SVG is at the beginning of its’ biggest cruise season to date.