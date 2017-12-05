Francis Continues to take Jabs at the NDP

General Secretary of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) Julian Francis is criticizing the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) for seeking to win a general election through the court and not through the ballot boxes.

Francis who was on Star FM recently, chastised the NDP for being complacent and selecting candidates whom he said are not youthful to the vibrant voting population.

Francis expressed the view that vice president of the NDP, St. Clair Leacock, was despondent, as his aspiration to be leader of the NDP, seems no longer in his grasp.

The ULP General Secretary bragged that the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) has been training future leaders for transition, unlike the NDP, which has been recruiting seemingly older candidates.