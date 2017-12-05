Vincentians Urged to Remain Vigilant Despite Strides Made in fight against HIV/AIDS

There has been tremendous strides made in the fight against HIV/AIDS here in SVG and worldwide however vincentians have been encouraged to remain vigilant.

The advice came from opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday as he spoke at a rally on Friday in capital Kingstown in commemoration of World Aids Day.

Dr. Friday said HIV is a disease which can be completely defeated and expressed happiness at the opportunity to lend his support in the fight against a disease which plagues the globe.

The opposition leader added that there has been advances made which is seen in persons living with HIV being able to lead long productive lives but stressed the need for vigilance in preventing new infections.

Also speaking at the ceremony was the local Pan American Health Organization’s representative Anneke Wilson who stressed the need for early treatment of those infected and well as the need to remain focused in the fight against the virus.