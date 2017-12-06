Gender Affairs Division Holds Workshop on New Domestic Violence Legislation

Aimed at heightening awareness on domestic violence here in SVG, the division of gender affairs in the Ministry of National Mobilization on Tuesday, held a sensitization workshop on the new domestic violence legislation, in relation to its protocols and procedures.

The workshop which forms part of the division’s 16 day of activism campaign against gender based violence saw the participation of various stakeholders leading the charge against domestic violence.

In her remarks Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Mobilization Nerissa Gittens-McMillan said her ministry continues to empower and provide the necessary outreach support to persons including victims and perpetrators to combat the issue.

SVG’s Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Representative Aneeke Wilson commended the ministry and other involved stakeholders for their interest and hard work in tackling domestic violence.

Minister with responsibility for Gender Affairs Frederick Stephenson encouraged the participants to take in as much information as they can to help others deal with the issue.