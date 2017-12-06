NDP United Amidst a Few Internal Wranglings

Coming together in a united front, the leadership of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) is giving the assurance that they are focused and unified amidst some internal wranglings.

Our news team caught up with the three top executive members of the party on Tuesday as they were leaving the studios of Nice Radio. President Dr. Godwin Friday, said that the NDP is not divided and is stronger than ever, as the party celebrates its forty-second anniversary.

Friday said the party remains focused on removing the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) from office.

The NDP president said that those who were wishing to see the NDP demolish will be disappointed. He further pointed out that while his leadership style may be questioned at times, he would always do what is in the best interest of the people of SVG.

Friday said that a meeting held held in private with other executive members was fruitful, as issues that needed to be addressed were dealt with. The NDP leader said that while he understands the expressions of frustration vented out on the airwaves by one of the party’s Vice President Major St. Clair Leacock, could have been misinterpreted, the party functions democratically and is always willing to listen.

Vice President of the NDP Major St. Clair Leacock said he is happy that things have now been resolved noting that the concerns he had with regards to the operations of the party have been “properly ventilated”

Leacock who was disgruntled over matters such as the appointment of senators, did not say much about what transpired at Tuesday’s special meeting of the executive of the party.

He however noted that issues would now be handled better to ensure the smooth operation of the party.

Leacock made it clear that he never questioned Dr. Friday’s leadership and acknowledge that his frustration on issues may have caused some misunderstandings.