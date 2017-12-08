Over 300 Thousand Cruise Visitors Expected for the Season, According to Tourism Authority CEO

With over 300-thousand cruise visitors expected in this country for the season, Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority, Glen Beache is excited that SVG is becoming a hot tourist destination.

Beache who was speaking on Star FM Thursday morning, said that last year there were 89-thousand visitors to these shores, and this year, some 300-thousand are expected here.

The tourism authority CEO, pointed out that it is a big deal for the country as the number is a reflection of three times the population of SVG.

Beache explained that this massive increase was expected, due to the intense marketing & networking strategies conducted by his team.

The tourism authority CEO noted that although grateful, only four additional calls from cruise liners, were as a result of the recent hurricanes that affected other caribbean islands.

Beache also spoke on international direct flights to SVG through “Air Canada Rouge” at a 150 capacity next thursday, and “Sunwing” with 180 passengers on Saturday.