SVG May Soon Receive Flights from JFK

Flights coming out of the JFK airport in New York would soon become a reality.

According to the Tourism Authority CEO Glen Beache, the US Transport Security Authority (TSA) has just implemented two pieces of equipment at the Argyle International Airport as part of the process.

He said that the air facility is now awaiting certification approval which should be granted by December 20th.

The tourism authority chief, said that his department has also been conducting extensive marketing, particularly in the diaspora with taxi operators.