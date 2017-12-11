Girls High School Receives Award for Winning US Embassy STEM Video Competition

Based on the idea of educating students in four disciplines namely science, technology, engineering and mathematics, in an interdisciplinary and applied approach, STEM education is seen as a critical way for students to understand, explore and engage the world, after which they would have the capacity to change the world.

In this light, the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados hosted a STEM Video Competition which saw secondary school students throughout the Caribbean over the age of 13, submitting videos showcasing why STEM- science, technology, engineering and math, is important in their community.

Four fifth form students from the St Vincent Girls High school won the competition from among the participating schools here and were presented with their award by a delegation from the US Embassy on Friday.