All Saints University Holds 16th White Coat Ceremony

Twenty-nine medical students received their white coats on Saturday December 9th at the All Saints University, College of Medicine, St. Vincent and the Grenadines sixteenth (16th) white coat ceremony held at the Arnos Vale campus

According to Dr. Terrence Marcelle, who was speaking on behalf of the Dean, that the ceremony is symbolic of the cleanliness necessary to practice medicine.

Dr. Marcelle also reminded the students, to keep a human touch in carrying out their duties, as compassion is a necessary trait in being a good doctor.

Also reiterating the need for empathy and for the graduates to ensure that they conduct their profession with best practices, was faculty representative Dr. Wasim Al-ha-fid.

Encouraging his fellow colleagues to never give up in the pursuit of their goals was class representative John Okie.

All operations of the Dominica campus of the All Saints University campus college of medicine were transferred to St. Vincent at the end of September 2017, as a consequence of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. Approximately 400 students continued their medical education here.