Educators and Stakeholders Urged to Work Together in Protecting the Nation’s Children

Educators and all other stakeholders here in SVG are being encouraged to work together in developing a national action plan geared towards the protection of the nation’s children.

This encouragement comes from head of the Social Development Unit at the OECS Commission Grace Ann Cornwall as she spoke at the opening of 2 days of consultation where stakeholders are expected to develop a national action plan.

Cornwall said while SVG has made some progress in relation to the implementation of policies geared towards the protection of children there are still too many reports of child abuse and neglect.

Also giving remarks at the opening ceremony was Minister of National Mobilization Frederick Stephenson who stated that his ministry and the government of SVG on a whole take the issue of child protection very seriously .