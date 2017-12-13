Families and Well Wishers Warned Against Putting the Yearly Prison Family Day in Jeopardy

Family members and well wishers of inmates at the her Majesty’s Prisons are being encouraged not to engage in activities which could put the yearly prison week activities in jeopardy.

The advice comes from Superintendent of Prisons Brenton Charles as he highlighted an activity which he said inmates looks forward to every year.

Superintendent Charles stated that the prison will soon be opened up to family members of inmates for a family day so that they can bring various goodies and christmas cheer and encouraged them not to put this activity in jeopardy through illegal activities.

Highlighting what can be described as a christmas gift from the crew of Logos Hope which recently visited SVG, superintendent Charles encouraged inmates to make full use of the library.