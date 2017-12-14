Technical Institutions Here Receive Woodwork and Electrical Equipment

A set of Woodwork and Electrical equipment has been procured under a TVET Development Project, supported by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The equipment has been placed at the Community College (Division of Technical Education), the Technical Institutes in Barrouallie, Campden Park, Kingstown and Georgetown, as well as the Bequia Community High School, the Adult Education Centre in Glen and Her Majesty’s Prison in Kingstown.

Technical Education instructors from these institutions were a part of the installation process and underwent training to operate and maintain the hand tools and heavy machines

A representative of the national qualifications department of the ministry of education said the equipment will go a long way in developing the skills of participants in the various tvet programs.

Officer of the project implementation unit of the Ministry of Education Timothy Scott highlighted other work being done to improve the delivery of CVQS.

Instructors at various technical vocational institutions expressed elation with the acquisition of the equipment.