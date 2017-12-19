Persons Desirous of Slaughtering Animals for Sale During Christmas Season Asked to Contact Public Health Department

Persons desirous of slaughtering animals for sale and human consumption during the Christmas season are being asked to contact the District Environmental Health Officer of the Public Health Department before Thursday December 21st for information on the requirements for slaughtering.

According to the department, the Public Health Act 1977 makes it clear that it is an offence to offer meat for sale to the public without it being inspected.

The department also noted that the practice of dressing animals on the ground and hanging meat on trees or posts, exposed to the elements is not acceptable and will be subjected to condemnation.

The Public Health Department numbers are (784) 456-1991 or (784) 457-1729.