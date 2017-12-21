AIA Authorities Make It Clear They are in No Way Responsible for Amerijet Delays

The Authorities at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) have made it clear that they are in no way responsible for the delays being experienced by cargo carrier Amerijet to SVG.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, AIA Chief Executive Officer Hadley Bourne says the AIA is not responsible for the delays in a carrier’s schedule including Amerijet which he points out have been experiencing fluctuating arrival times resulting in delays over the last couple of months

Bourne further notes that as recent as Wednesday December 20, 2017, AIA facilitated Amerijet’s request for an arrival at 12:00am (midnight) and that despite existing contractual obligations, AIA modified its ground handling shift system in an effort to accommodate the cargo carrier’s arrival, however, Amerijet once again cancelled this midnight slot, with no new times for operating being confirmed by carrier to date.

The AIA CEO says the AIA is dedicated to satisfying its stakeholders wherever possible and trust that Amerijet will be able to meet the needs of its customers during this extremely busy season; as the AIA has always stood ready to meet all its carriers’ needs.