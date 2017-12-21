Air Lift Opportunities for Products and Produce See Increase Since AIA Commencement

The commencement of operations at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) has seen an increase in air lift opportunities for products and produce from SVG to enter regional and international markets.

To this end the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation and Labour has strategically repositioned private sector entities and other community based organizations which are associated with the fisheries sector, to be able to export more fish and fish products.

Speaking at a lease agreement signing ceremony on Tuesday Minister of Fisheries Saboto Caesar said opportunities have been sought to have local entities export fish and fish products to the United States of America and Canada.

Minister Caesar also made mention of trial shipments carried out by local entities which have proven to be successful.