Digicel Brings Christmas Early to Children of Rose Place

Christmas came early to the children living in the Rose Place area last Sunday as they were treated to a Christmas street party complete with an early visit from Santa.

Over 50 children from the community aged between 1 and 16 years old joined in the celebrations and enjoyed an afternoon of fun and surprises.

The party was organized by The Cicada Foundation, a charitable group founded by designer and performer Eniye Kagbala and Digicel SVG Country Manager John Davies (JD); with support from Digicel Brand ambassador Casper “DJ Ice Kole” John.

Kagbala said The Cicada Foundation was stepping up as a charity to empower all communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines and individuals to be at their best and give their best.