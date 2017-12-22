SVG Among 128 Countries that Voted Against US Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

St. Vincent & the Grenadines is among the other 127 countries of the United Nations that voted by a huge majority, to declare a unilateral U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void”.

At an emergency session of the body’s general assembly on Thursday, 128 countries voted in favour of a resolution rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial decision on December 6th to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

9 Countries voted against, while 35 abstained.

President Trump had earlier threatened to cut aid to U.N. members who voted against his decision.

In speaking with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sir Louis Straker, just after the results of the votes, the Deputy Prime Minister said that St. Vincent & the Grenadines has no strong disagreement with the U.S., but this country however had to be upfront with its vote.

Sir Louis, expressed concern that the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump could evoke tensions in the Middle East, and that he had written a letter stating this country’s concerns.

The foreign affairs minister believed that St. Vincent & the Grenadines took the right stance under international law and had no intention to buckle under pressure when it came to doing the right thing.