2 Killed Over the Christmas Weekend

Police here are investigating the death of 29-year-old Keisha Thomas of Rockies.

Reports are that the young woman was found on Tuesday around 6:30am by her boyfriend Francis Robinson. Robinson who is in his mid fifties, claimed to have found his longtime girlfriend faced down in the back bedroom of their dwelling house at Rockies.

The deceased reportedly had a wound to her head.

Marlyn Gurley who is a friend of the deceased said she heard a loud scream around 1am the morning that Thomas was discovered dead. Gurley said that Thomas’ occasional drinking would cause some concern, but she was a very friendly person who enjoyed life.

The police here are also investigating the shooting death of 38-year-old Andel Mucket of Diamonds Village on Christmas Eve, Sunday December 24th at the Diamond Public Road.

According to the police, reports are that at about 7:10pm on Sunday, the deceased and the suspect got into an altercation and in the process, Muckette sustained gunshot wounds to his head and left leg.

He was taken to the Georgetown Hospital for medical attention but was later transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries about 10:00 p.m. same day.

A postmortem examination is expected to be performed on the body to ascertain the cause of death.