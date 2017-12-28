RSVGPF Traffic Department Expecting Even Better for 2018

The traffic department of the RSVG Police force is expressing elation at the low count of vehicular accidents recorded on the nation’s roads during the busy Christmas weekend.

Speaking with SVG-TV News on Wednesday, Inspector Henry Providence said though there were two more accidents recorded this year over the corresponding period last year, the count is relatively low from 6 last year to 10 this year.

Inspector Providence said for 2018 members of the Traffic Department will continue to ensure the safety of all road users.

The Police Inspector said the department is also looking forward to capacity boosting measures being implemented in the new year.

Inspector Providence encouraged motorists who may have been involved in an accident this year not to be deterred and to work on being a safer driver for 2018.