Buccament Bay Resort to ReOpen within First Quarter 2018, According to PM Gonsalves

Outlining that it was his hope to have the five star Buccament Bay Resort reopened by November this year, Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves said he was advised by the property’s trustee Brian Glasgow that if all goes as planned the court will sanction an arrangement which could see the resort reopening by the first quarter of 2018.

The Prime Minister who was speaking on Hot 97.1 fm recently gave an insight into the process of getting the resort reopened noting that he was advised that there are 3 entities who have put in bids to manage and operate the resort.

PM Gonsalves stressed the importance in getting the 5 star resort reopened, especially with the operation of the Argyle international airport.

Elaborating on a number of issues regarding the Argyle International Airport, PM Gonsalves said an arrangement is being crafted by regional carrier Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to have the AIA on a new route destined for New York.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that American Airlines company has signaled interest in building a partnership with SVG through the AIA.