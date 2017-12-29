Expect Bigger and Better for Nine Mornings 2018

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee Michael Peters said they will be doing their best to carry forward this year’s success into 2018.

In an interview with SVG-TV News on Wednesday Peters said the committee keeps a keen eye on the changing interests of the public to keep the festival relevant and highlighted one initiative which the committee hopes to implement in 2018.

Peters added that the Nine Mornings Festival continues to attract the interest of visitors to these shores adding that 2018 will be a significant year for the festival.

The nine mornings committee chair said given the cultural importance of nine mornings to SVG the committee was pleased with the success of this year’s festival.