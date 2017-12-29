Police Investigating Accident in Byera

Police here are investigating a motor vehicular accident in Byera Wednesday evening which left one person dead.

According to information received Cristin John, a 49 old labourer of Byera was riding his motorcycle around 10:50pm when he was struck by a toyota car PN854 owned and driven by Adonson Desouza of Park Hill.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the district medical doctor.

The driver of the motor vehicle PN854- Adonson Desouza is assisting the police with the investigations.

John’s death is the sixth road fatality recorded for 2017 in the country.