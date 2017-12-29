Public Health Department Expresses Satisfaction with Meat Vendors Compliance

The Public Health Department has expressed satisfaction with the high level of compliance shown by local butchers and other meat vendors during the festive Christmas season and is hoping the trend will continue this weekend for the New Year’s celebration.

Officers from the department were out in their numbers last weekend inspecting various butcher stalls to protect the health of the public

Speaking with SVG-TV News Senior Environment Health Officer Danville Tony said there were no reports of major incidence and that the general feedback is that the compliance level of the regulations under the public health act was high.

Tony however noted that despite the high level of compliance more can be done to ensure that quality meat is sold to the public.