2017 was a Decent Year for Tourism, According to Tourism Authority CEO

2017 was a decent year for tourism here in SVG according to Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority Glen Beache.

Beache told SVG-TV News on Tuesday that the achievements of 2017 are due to the continued hard work put in by the Ministry of Tourism and his department along with all tourism stakeholders to market and develop SVG’s tourism product.

Beache said they are looking forward to continued success in 2018, however, he highlighted some of the challenges they are expecting to face.

The Tourism Authority CEO further reiterated his position that SVG’s boom in cruise arrivals is not due to the hurricane damage caused in the northern caribbean islands