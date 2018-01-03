Outgoing Commissioner of Police Appeals for Unity Among Law Enforcement Officers

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is set to see a change in its head of command as the acting commissioner of police Renold Hadaway proceeds on pre retirement leave as of Tuesday January 2nd 2018.

Speaking at the 2017 Police Awards and Retirement Ceremony last Friday, Hadaway, who is expected succeeded by Deputy Commissioner of Police Colin John, commended all officers of the local constabulary for their hard work and dedication in maintaining law and order.

The outgoing top cop further appealed to all members of the RSVG Police Force to come together in unity in their fight against crime and violence here in SVG.

Also addressing the awards ceremony was Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who acknowledged Hadaway’s stalwart contribution to the RSVG Police Force through his years of service. He further added that a later ceremony will be held to pay tribute to the outgoing commissioner of police.