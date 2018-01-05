Police Investigating Death of Man found on La Soufriere Trail

Police here are investigating the death of a young man who was discovered in the bamboo range area, the trail leading to the La Soufriere volcano on Wednesday morning.

The young man said to be in his early thirties has been identified as Imron James originally from Lowmans Windward but was residing in Orange Hill.

His decomposed body was reportedly discovered by a group of men.

According to information received the body had what appeared to be multiple chop wounds. A post mortem examination is expected to be performed to ascertain the cause of death.