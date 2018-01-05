SVG Teachers Union Continues to Raise Questions about Scheduled Graduate Teachers Appointment

The St. Vincent & the Grenadines Teachers Union, continues to question the scheduled appointment of graduate teachers from January 1st 2018.

In an interview with SVG-TV News, President of the union, Oswald Robinson said that he was of the view, that the service commission is responsible for such appointments, and not a minister of government.

President Robinson said he was also of the impression from the service commission, that the appointment of over 100 graduate teachers, were not completely finalized.

As it related to the Teachers Union being absent from a recent budget consultation with the minister of finance, which PM Gonsalves accused persons of recording the meeting, Robinson said that the union was not formally invited.

Robinson explained that the Teachers Union along with the Public Service Union (PSU), had written several times to the former, and present finance minister to discuss matters related to salary reform, however nothing materialised.