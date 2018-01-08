Questions Surrounding Reasons for Admittance into Mental Health Instutions

Questions surrounding how and why persons are admitted to mental health institutions, have become a focal point in this country.

This after Yugge Farrell was committed to the institution for 2 weeks for observation, following claims that she allegedly used “obscene language” on Karen Duncan-Gonsalves, the wife of the finance minister Camillo Gonsalves, last week in the Prospect vicinity.

On Friday 5th of January, the 22-year old Ottley Hall resident, pleaded not guilty, when she was brought before the Kingstown Magistrates court.

However, Magistrate Bertie Pompey granted the prosecutor Corlene Samuel’s stance to instead commit the once regional model 2 weeks observation at the mental health institution at villa.

This resulted in Farrell posting a barrage of videos expressing her alleged affair with Camillo Gonsalves among other accusations.

The issue of Farrell being committed to the institution, also prompted Psychiatrist Dr. Karen Providence to call into Hot 97 FM, where she pointed out that it was not unusual for the court to order patients to the mental health facility by court order.

According to the criminal code of St. Vincent & the Grenadines section 289 “any person who uses any abusive language, blasphemous, indecent, insulting, profane or threatening language in any public place, in any place to the annoyance of the public or in any circumstance likely to cause a breach of the peace….is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for three months.