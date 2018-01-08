Rickie Burnette Appointed as Senior Magistrate

Magistrate Rickie Burnette has been elevated as senior magistrate and vice president of the family court.

Burnette’s appointment approved by the judicial and legal services commission took effect on December 29th 2017.

The senior magistrate is expected to be sworn in next week.

Burnette who up to the time of his appointment served the courts in district two which include Biabou, Colonaire, Georgetown and Mesopotamia is expected to take up his new position at the Kingstown magistrate’s court after next week’s swearing in ceremony.

The post of senior magistrate has been vacant since January 2013.