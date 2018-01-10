Law Allows for Involuntary Psychiatric Evaluation, According to PM

While not speaking directly on the case involving Yugge Farrell and his son, finance minister, Camillo Gonsalves, Prime Minister and Minister of Legal Affairs, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves explained on radio that the law allows for involuntary psychiatric evaluation.

Speaking on WE FM Tuesday morning, PM Gonsalves cited the mental health act of 1989, which he described as a “reasonable” framework to address issues pertaining to mental health.

Outlining aspects of voluntary and involuntary admission to a mental health facility, the Prime Minister said that even law enforcement can admit persons to an institution without a doctor’s assessment.

Dr. Gonsalves however pointed out that there are “provisions” that must be followed, for a person to be committed to the mental institution.