PSU President Calls on Government to Make Responsible Decisions on Pension Reform

President of the Public Service Union (PSU) Elroy Boucher is calling on the government to make responsible decisions in dealing with the issue of pension reform.

Speaking with our news team on the issue of pension reform for civil servants, Boucher said whilst he recognizes that the current situation is untenable, the union is opposed to any move to merge the civil servants pension with the National Insurance Service (NIS) and made recommendations of his own.

Boucher is also calling for all public officers to be made pensionable to create equity in the service.

Giving reference to reform done in 2003 the PSU head said civil servants who are not pensionable have been put in a vulnerable position adding that the union will be doing its utmost to ensure that pension reform does not push retirees to poverty.