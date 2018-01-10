Unidentified Body Discovered along Peruvian Vale Shore

The identity of a male body found on the shore line in the Peruvian Vale area on Monday morning is yet to be identified.

According to the police at 7:30 am on Monday they were alerted to what appeared to be a dead body lying on the beach in Peruvian Vale in close proximity to the Argyle International Airport.

The police responded and discovered an unidentified and lifeless body of a caucasian male which appeared to have been washed ashore on the beach.

The body they say is slimly built, about six (6) feet two (2) inches in height and was adjudged to be in the mid thirties. The district medical officer was informed and later pronounced the body dead at 7:50 am.

A post mortem is expected to conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.