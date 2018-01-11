Lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste Questioning Circulation Emails in Fashion Model Controversy

Lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste is questioning the circulation of emails purportedly from fashion model Yugge Farrell who is at the center of a controversy here after she was sent by the court for a 2 week evaluation at the mental health facility.

During the last few days several emails allegedly written by the fashion model have been circulating on social media.

However according to Bacchus-Baptiste, there seems to be a deliberate effort to circulate the emails which may be a breach of the Cyber Crime laws.

Bacchus-Baptiste said it is important that the 22-year-old Ottley Hall resident get the necessary help instead of being ridiculed.