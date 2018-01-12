Family Members still Struggling to Find Closure on the 3rd Anniversary of the Rock Gutter Tragedy

Today January 12th marks the third anniversary of the Rock Gutter Tragedy in which 7 students lost their lives in a bus accident while on their way to school.

On that fateful day the bodies of five of the students were recovered from the rough sea water, two however were not recovered and are presumed dead.

On radio on Thursday PM Gonsalves said while the parents have opted for a more solemn remembrance, three years on, he highlighted the importance of standing in solidarity with the family and people of Fancy.

Two family members who spoke with our news team earlier on Thursday via the telephone admitted that they are still hurting, however they are coping with the support from others and cherished memories of their loves who died in the tragic accident.