Human Rights Association Release Statement on Yugge Farrell Saga

In a news release issued on Wednesday evening the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Human Rights Association (SVGHRA) appealed to the public to refrain from publishing and republishing defamatory material and notes surrounding the Yugge Farrell saga.

In the new release the association said no report was made to them on the matter, however they felt it was prudent to make a statement at this point in time on the matter and appeal to the general public to refrain from the publication and republication of material which is likely to attract liability either criminally, under the cybercrime act or civilly, subject to the laws of defamation.

The association further noted that under the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a court has the power to order that a person be sent to the mental health centre for evaluation.

It pointed out that section 115(1) of the criminal procedure code cap. 172 provides the following:

“where in the course of a trial or preliminary inquiry, the court has reason to believe that the accused may be of unsound mind and consequently incapable of making his defense, it shall inquire into the fact of such unsoundness and may for that purpose, order him to be detained in such place as the court may direct or in such other place as may be provided by any law, for medical observation and report for any period not exceeding one month.”

The association said section 7(1) of the mental health act cap. 294 also states:

“where a court has ordered that a person charged before it who appears to be incapable of making his/her defense to be detained for report, that person shall be admitted to a psychiatric hospital and detained therein however, any order made by a court for the detention and evaluation of any person can be challenged by way of an appeal, in accordance with the relevant provisions.”