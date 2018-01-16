NIS Records 80% Wage Increase over the Past 17 Years

An 80% increase in wages has been recorded by the National Insurance Services (NIS) over the past 17 years.

That’s according to Prime Minister and former Finance Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who was speaking at a media conference on Monday at Cabinet Room, who noted that the average wage per person, was over 12-thousand per annum.

PM Gonsalves pointed out that 17 years later, under his ruling ULP administration, there has been an increase to about $21-thousand dollars per year, per person.

The Prime Minister said figures from the NIS show that since 2000, there has been more than 6,000 registered persons employed.

PM Gonsalves further noted that there are now over 20-thousand active employers in the country compared to 2000, when there were some 1700 employers.