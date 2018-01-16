PSU President Praises Statutory Corporations for Facilitating Works Not Eligible for Public Service Pensions

Statutory corporations here have come in for high praise for facilitating workers who are not eligible for public service pensions.

The commendation came from President of the Public Service Union (PSU) – Elroy Boucher as he spoke on the PSU speaks Program last Thursday on NBC radio.

Boucher said entities such as the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) have allowed for workers who would not benefit from public service pension to continue to work up to age 65 thus reducing the negative financial effects of not being covered.

Highlighting the advice of financial experts across the region as well as the example of Montserrat, Boucher said public servants should receive no less that 70 percent of their earnings, which is necessary for retirees to live comfortably.

The PSU president called on public servants to pay attention to the action of politicians and reiterated the union’s opposition to a single pension scheme.