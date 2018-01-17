Approval Granted for New Acting Commissioner & Deputy Commissioner of Police

Colin John and Frankie Joseph are the new Acting Commissioner of Police and Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police respectively here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

His Excellency, Governor General, Sir Frederick Ballantyne, acting on the advice of the Police Service Commission (PSC) given with the consent of Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, granted approval for the acting appointments effective January 2, 2018 until further notice.

Acting Commissioner John has succeeded former Acting Commissioner Renold Hadaway who proceeded on pre-retirement leave on January 1, 2018.

According to a news release from the police public relations department Acting Commissioner John brings tremendous experience and knowledge to the organization which he now leads. He was enlisted in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in 1988. After serving the organization for twenty three (23) years, he was transferred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 2011 and appointed as the Assistant Director of Public Prosecution. He served in that position until 2016 when he rejoined the Police Force at the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ag.).

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frankie Joseph, a veteran Police Officer was enlisted in the Police Force on July 10, 1987. His previous postings included Immigration Department and the Police Training School.

He was later reassigned to the Police Department and on November 20, 2012, and was appointed to the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes.

The Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police recently served as the Ground Commander of the Regional Security System (RSS) Forces who were performing humanitarian security duties in Dominica.