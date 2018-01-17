Police Here Investigating Burglary in Glen

Police here are also currently investigating a Burglary which took place at a residence in Glen last Thursday, Between 12:30am and 4:30am.

According to the Police Noin Morris a 42 year old Technician from Venezuela reported the incident, and described that some unknown person(s) entered his dwelling house at Glen as a trespasser and stole a quantity of items, the value of which amounted to $1,695.00EC and $2,000.00US.

The burglar(s) also reportedly stole 70-thousand Euros in cash, the property of Noin Morris and other residents of the dwelling house.

The Police are asking anyone with any information that would assist in their investigation into the Burglary, to contact the Calliaqua Police Station at 458-4200 or any Police station in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.