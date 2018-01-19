PM Gonsalves Dispels Rumors of Insufficient Medication at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has dispelled talks that there are insufficient medication at the country’s main medical facility, the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Questioned at a media conference on Monday, about a reported short supply of prescription drugs at the hospital, PM Gonsalves said that 90% of prescriptions are filled at the main health facility.

Highlighting other advancements made, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), has named Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, as a “Centre of excellence of pediatric care in SVG”.

Dr. Gonsalves credits the status given to the main health facility, due to a partnership with the World Pediatric Project (WPP), government and local organizations since 2002, where specialized care is given to youngsters from birth to 21-years.

PM Gonsalves described the charity organization, as good Samaritans and applauded them for recently building an operating theatre at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

PM Gonsalves stated that of the over 1,300 surgical procedures carried out on children at the country’s main health facility over 800 were locals.