Police here are investigating a shooting incident in the Rockies area on Wednesday night.

According to reports around 7:45pm Wednesday evening 23 year old Shafel Moore of Enhams was on his way to a shop with his 2 year old daughter when he was approached by a masked gunman who opened fire.

Moore was reportedly shot on the left side of his face and was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.