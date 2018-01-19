Vincentians Remanded in Barbados on Drug Charges

Two Vincentian nationals and A Barbadian have been remanded to prison after appearing in court in relation to drug seizure in Barbados on Sunday.

According to the Barbados Nation Newspaper, Fifteen polythene bags and two taped packages containing 768.24 pounds of cannabis off the coast of St. Lucy were found.

Police arrested 36-year-old Barbadian Delon Covelle and Vincentians 25-year-old Kenrick Kevin John and 32-year-old Keron Andre Walters.

The trio faces charges of possession of cannabis within the territorial waters of Barbados, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, trafficking cannabis within the territorial waters of Barbados and importation of cannabis.

The men appeared before Magistrate Wanda Blair in the Holetown Magistrates Court today and were remanded into custody. The two Vincentian nationals are expected to return to court tomorrow.